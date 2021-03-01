More than 1M Hoosiers receive first COVID-19 vaccine dose

FILE – In this file photo dated Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, a health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered in Fiumicino, near Rome’s international airport. The World Health Organization Monday Feb. 15, 2021, granted an emergency authorization to the coronavirus vaccine made by AstraZeneca, a move that should allow its partners to ship millions of doses to countries worldwide as part of a U.N.-backed program to stop the pandemic.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, FILE)

INDIANAPOLIS– The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Monday that more than a million Hoosiers have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose.

According to ISDH, 1,000,321 individuals have received at least one dose, and 569,465 are now fully vaccinated.

“Getting 1 million vaccines in arms in just over two months is a game changer, and it brings me indescribable hope. I am incredibly proud of our Indiana Department of Health, and how they and our local partners have rolled out the ‘It’s Our Shot, Hoosiers’ vaccination plan,” Governor Eric J. Holcomb said. “We are so fortunate that our health leaders had the foresight to build a centralized appointment system and companion 211 call center to schedule and vaccinate Hoosiers in an orderly, reliable manner.”

Hoosiers age 60 and older, as well as healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, can sign up for a vaccine appointment on the state’s website or by calling 211.

“The vaccine is a simple, safe and effective way to protect yourself and those you love against COVID-19,” State Health Commissioner Kristina Box said. “It’s an easy process that only takes a few minutes, and it could be the difference of a lifetime for vulnerable Hoosiers.”

There are nearly 400 vaccine clinics around the state.

IDSH reported Monday that 69% of Hoosiers age 80 and older, 70% of Hoosiers 70-79 and 49% of Hoosiers age 60-69 have scheduled an appointment or received their first dose.