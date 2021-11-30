Multiple state medical organizations urge Hoosiers to get vaccinated as COVID hospitalizations surge again

INDIANAPOLIS — Several state medical organizations are joining forces to encourage Hoosiers to get their COVID vaccinations as hospitalizations surge across Indiana.

The effort on behalf of Indiana Hospital Association (IHA), Indiana State Medical Association (ISMA), and Indiana State Nurses Association (ISNA) is to east the burden on the state’s health care system as the holiday season approaches.

From IHA, ISMA, and ISNA:

“COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising dramatically in Indiana, increasing 66% over the past three weeks and approaching 75% of the peak of the pandemic Indiana faced last November. In addition to the rapid increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, in which the vast majority are unvaccinated, hospitals are caring for more critically ill patients than ever before. Clinical data indicates that patients have more complex conditions than before the pandemic and have longer lengths of stay. In addition, emergency room visits are on the rise, which puts further strain on the system. Should the current trends continue, everyone in need of health care could be impacted. We urge all Hoosiers who have not yet received a vaccine or who are eligible to get a booster to do so before winter arrives to ensure a hospital bed is available for all in need. The COVID-19 vaccine has proven to be safe and effective at reducing hospitalizations and death and the best way to reduce your risk of serious illness and protect your friends and family is to get vaccinated before gathering for the holidays.”