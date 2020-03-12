NBA suspends season over spread of COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 10: Enes Kanter #11 of the Boston Celtics has WASH HANDS written on his shoe before the game against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 10, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The NBA has announced they are suspending game play until further notice after a player on the Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday.

The test result was reported prior to Wednesday night’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena, the NBA says. The affected player was not in the arena, and the game was canceled prior to tip off.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Utah’s Rudy Gobert was the player who tested positive. Wojnarowski added that Jazz and Thunder players are currently being quarantined in the OKC arena.

The NBA says they will use the pause in game play to determine how to move forward in regard to the pandemic.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.