NCAA events to go on without fans in the stands, Big Ten continues with fans

ROSEMONT, Ill. -- The NCAA announced that no fans will be allowed at the games during championship events, including Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments.

At this time, fans will be allowed into Big Ten basketball tournaments as usual.

The NCAA issued a statement Wednesday, saying the health and safety of everyone involved is its main priority as they monitor the COVID-19 virus.

The NCAA said the upcoming championship games will continue to be held as scheduled as of this time. They are, however, making some changes. This includes only having essential staff and limited family attendance at the games.

NCAA President Mark Emmert statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events: https://t.co/TIHHJjdse5 pic.twitter.com/8I1HdceDfN — NCAA (@NCAA) March 11, 2020

The Big Ten Conference sent a statement earlier, announcing the measures that it is taking.

The Big Ten Conference’s main priority is to ensure the safety of our students, coaches, administrators, event staff, fans and media as we continue to monitor all relevant information on the COVID-19 virus. At this time the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament will continue to be held as scheduled. Postgame media availabilities will continue to take place at the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, however they will be held in larger designated areas of Bankers Life Fieldhouse in lieu of team locker rooms. We will continue to consult with Pacers Sports & Entertainment, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, the Marion County Public Health Department and the NCAA leading up to and during the event to implement best practices and provide the most current information.

The news comes as the Associated Press reports that two conferences banned fans from their championships and another canceled its tournament altogether.

Sports and government officials in nearly every corner of the globe have scrambled to address concerns fans could be at risk and to potentially stop the spread of the virus.

In Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine recommended that fans be kept away from all indoor sporting events. The state is hosting a number of high school and collegiate tournaments this month and the first games of the NCAA men's tournament.