Nearly 129,000 Hoosiers age 65-69 signed up for COVID-19 vaccine so far

INDIANAPOLIS — As of late Tuesday morning, the Indiana State Department of Health said nearly 129,000 Hoosiers age 65-69 had scheduled an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine. That is about 36 percent of people in that age group, according to 2019 Census data.

Vaccine appointments were opened up to this age group on Monday. A spokesperson for ISDH said the schedule is built into March right now, but many Hoosiers have obtained same-day appointments depending on their location.

65-year-old Colleen Arvai of Westfield, Indiana was hesitant at first to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Then she signed up for an appointment when time slots became available for her age group.

“I would feel horrible if I passed it on to somebody else,” said Arvai.

She will get her first dose on March 3 in Hamilton County. Arvai said the process only took her a few minutes.

“I do believe it is going to make a big difference,” she said.

As of 5 p.m. on Monday, ISDH said nearly 96,000 Hoosiers age 65 to 69 had signed up for a vaccine appointment. That was about 27 percent of the age group’s population, according to 2019 Census data.

“I think that is an amazing number. That shows just how high the demand is,” said Christian Walker, public health preparedness coordinator of the Hamilton County Health Department.

The Hamilton County Health Department expects to receive 1,600 doses a week by the end of the month. It is double than what they started out with.

“We started out with 800 doses a week. We are now up to 1,200 doses a week,” he said. “I think the week of the 22nd, we bump up to 1,600 doses.”

Some of the vials will be for second dose appointments. The health department has moved into a clinic into a larger building on the 4-H fairgrounds. They will be able to increase the number of vaccination stations to 20.

The goal is to get as many people vaccinated as possible, especially since Hoosiers age 60 and older account for more than 90 percent of COVID-19 deaths.

“If we can get those folks taken care of and get them immunized, we are not only helping keep them alive but we are also helping relieve that strain on health care system,” Walker said.