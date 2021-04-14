New COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens to serve Indy’s east side, will give shots of Moderna

University of Pittsburgh Pharmacy student Edith Wang loads a syringe with a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, during a vaccination clinic hosted by the University of Pittsburgh and the Allegheny County Health Department at the Petersen Events Center, in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. The clinic, staffed by Pitt faculty and students from Pharmacy, Nursing, Medicine, and Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, will vaccinate some 800 personnel, over two days, who are work in healthcare roles, including students from Chatham College, Community College of Allegheny County, Duquesne University, LaRoche University, Pittsburgh Technical College and Pitt who work with patients. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Public Health Department has opened a new COVID-19 vaccine clinic on the east side of Indianapolis.

The clinic, located at 9503 E. 33rd Street, will give out the Moderna vaccine. The health department expects to administer up to 800 doses per day.

“Getting the COVID-19 vaccine, along with continuing to wear a mask, wash our hands, and watch our distance, is how we will end this pandemic,” said Dr. Virginia Caine, director and chief medical officer of the Health Department.

All Hoosiers 16 and older are eligible to get vaccinated in Indiana. People can visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211 to sign up for their COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Appointments at the new vaccine clinic are available for as soon as Wednesday.

Clinic schedule

The new east side clinic will be open during the following hours:

Tuesdays: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesdays: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursdays: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Fridays: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sundays: Closed

Mondays: Closed

Additional efforts to make vaccines more accessible to the community include IU Health’s program offering free rides to a vaccine appointment for those who need them. Residents in need of transportation to a vaccine appointment can call 1-888-IUHEALTH (1-888-484-3258) and choose option 9.

Homebound individuals can arrange for a vaccine brought to them through the State of Indiana’s Homebound Indiana program. People who are interested can contact their local Area Agency on Aging at iaaaa.org or by calling 1-800-986-3505.

The COVID-19 vaccines approved for use in the United States underwent rigorous testing and proved to not only be safe, but also highly effective at preventing COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths. Receiving these vaccines will greatly reduce the risk of serious illness due to the virus.

Those who previously tested positive for COVID-19 are still encouraged by medical professionals to receive the vaccine, as contracting the virus may only provide limited protection.

The health department says residents can be expected to feel some side effects after receiving the vaccine, which can include a fever, chills, tiredness, headache, or aching at the injection site. These side effects are normal and typically go away in 24-48 hours.