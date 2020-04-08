New dates announced for 500 Festival events

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Organizers of the 500 Festival announced new dates Wednesday for all of the festivities leading up to this year’s Indianapolis 500.

The 500 Festival events and the 104th Indy 500 were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the new dates:

500 Festival Kickoff to May, presented by STAR Bank: Friday, August 7, 2020

Salesforce & JPMorgan Chase 500 Festival Kids’ Day and Rookie Run: Saturday, August 8, 2020

500 Festival Breakfast at the Brickyard, presented by Midwestern Engineers, Inc. – Saturday, August 15, 2020

500 Festival Volunteer Appreciation Day – Saturday, August 15, 2020

500 Festival Memorial Service, presented by Rolls-Royce – Friday, August 21, 2020

500 Festival Off the Grid, presented by KeyBank – Friday, August 21, 2020

IPL 500 Festival Parade – Saturday, August 22, 2020

The 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 is set for Aug. 23. Concerts for the Indy 500 were canceled.

“We recognize the difficulty in scheduling public events during this ever-changing environment. At this time, we are putting together an intended schedule of events with the understanding that there is much to transpire between now and August. We will continue to follow the guidance and direction of health officials to ensure the appropriate environment for our participants, volunteers and staff,” said Bob Bryant, president and CEO of the 500 Festival. “We’re also working on new ways for everyone to experience our events and programs virtually and find new ways to relish in our cherished May traditions without compromising public health. This is a challenging time for everyone, but we’re all #INthistogether.”

Tickets for these events that were already purchased will still be accepted on the new date. Within the next week, buyers will get details about what to do if the new dates conflict with the schedules.

“The 500 Festival will continue to monitor and make necessary adjustments to future COVID-19 regulations. We will work closely with local, state and federal officials as well as local health care experts, our partners at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, corporate partners and others to ensure a safe and healthy experience for spectators and participants. This includes the addition of enhanced measures that will be in place at rescheduled events as well as adjustments and precautions in anticipation of the expected heat and humidity in August. Any additional measures will be announced as they occur and shared on the 500 Festival’s websites and social media as soon as they are finalized,” event organizers said in a release.

500 Festival event tickets can be purchased online here.