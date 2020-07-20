New mask requirements begin at several major retailers across the country

INDIANAPOLIS – If you’re heading out to the store this week, you’ll notice some changes.

Several retailers have instituted mask requirements that start on Monday, July 20.

That includes big box retailers like Lowe’s, Meijer, Sam’s Club, Walmart, Kohl’s and CVS. The mandate is for their stores nationwide.

On Wednesday, Kroger and Home Depot will follow suit. Aldi (July 27) and Target (Aug. 1) will also institute mask requirements in the coming weeks.

In recent weeks, many stores have struggled to enforce mask requirements, sparking confrontations between customers and employees.

The Retail Industry Leaders Association wrote a letter to governors nationwide asking for mask requirements, saying conflicts at stores decrease in states that have them.

“The virus doesn’t have borders, so we would encourage all governors to make these mandates statewide. We want to safeguard every community,” said Jason Brewer, executive vice president of communications with the Retail Industry Leaders Association.

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce said it would support a mask mandate if one goes into effect. Gov. Eric Holcomb has made mask requirements a local decision.

“If circumstances change and we see the kind of spikes that we have seen in some of the southern states like Arizona, Texas and Florida and it becomes necessary for the governor to impose a mask mandate, then we would certainly support it,” said Kevin Brinegar, president of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.

As of Monday, six Indiana counties require masks: Elkhart, LaGrange, LaPorte, Marion, Monroe and St. Joseph.