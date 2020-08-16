New Palestine High forced to cancel football game with too many player in quarantine

NEW PALESTINE — New Palestine High School has canceled their upcoming varsity football game against Decatur Central High School due to a “significant number” of players in quarantine, Athletic Director Al Cooper announced Sunday.

“Due to the significant number of NPHS players ineligible to play as a result of quarantine and the IHSAA’s 10 practice minimum, it is in the best interest of the health and safety of our program to forego our Week One game at this time,” Cooper wrote on the school’s athletics website.

The game was scheduled for August 21 and will not be rescheduled. New Palestine High’s junior varsity game against Decatur Central is canceled as well, but the freshman game will play as scheduled, according to Cooper.

Currently, New Palestine High plans to play their Week 2 game against Brebeuf Jesuit on August 28.

“The New Palestine community’s fervent support of Dragon athletics is an integral part of our success. We regret that our fans will not have the opportunity to see the back-to-back IHSAA Class 5A state champions take the field at Kelso Stadium on Friday night,” wrote Cooper.

The Decatur Central High School Athletic Department tweeted that they are exploring options to play varsity, junior varsity and freshman football this coming week.