New restrictions now in place for Marion County as coronavirus cases surge

INDIANAPOLIS — New restrictions are now in place for Marion County as COVID-19 cases continue to surge.

Mayor Joe Hogsett and Marion County Public Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine announced the changes last week.

Marion County reported more than 700 cases in a single day last week, and Caine expressed concerns that the county could hit 1,000 cases in a single day. The seven-day positivity rate sits at 12%.

Like state health officials, Caine has attributed the rise in cases to social gatherings.

The public health order that went into effect Monday includes a variety of changes affecting bars, entertainment venues, restaurants, gyms and social gatherings. Schools must go virtual no later than Nov. 30.

Changes include:

  • Entertainment venues, bars limited to 25% indoor capacity, with 100% capacity allowed outside
  • For restaurants, reduced capacity indoors at 50% and 100% allowed outdoors
  • Live entertainment venues must be cleared of all patrons at 12 a.m.
  • Self-service buffets, salad bars banned
  • No karaoke allowed
  • Maximum party size reduced to 6 at bars and clubs
  • Wedding, concerts, sporting events limited to 25% capacity
  • Gyms and fitness centers at 25% capacity
  • Midnight closure time extended to all hospitality and entertainment businesses, including live entertainment
  • Religious services limited to 75% indoor capacity
  • Social gatherings limited to 25 or fewer people
  • Libraries, funeral homes, mall food courts reduced to 50% indoor capacity
  • Cultural venues, music venues, tourism sites, other non-essential businesses to 25% capacity
  • Marion County will require a negative coronavirus test within 72 hours to visit a long-term care facility
  • No later than Nov. 30, all Marion County schools will return to virtual instruction; it includes all grades K-12
  • Starting Nov. 30, extracurricular activities and sporting events can include only participants, parents or guardians and support personnel
  • School order ends January 15, 2021

