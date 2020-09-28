No in-person attendance this year for Circle of Lights event downtown

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– This year, Downtown Indy Inc.’s Circle of Lights won’t have in-person attendance due to the pandemic.

Instead, the event will air on TV.

The electrical workers and volunteers of IBEW 481 will continue the tradition of decorating the Soldiers & Sailors Monument with 52 garland strands with 4,784 LED lights, strung from the top of the Monument to its base. The Monument will continue to be surrounded with 26 larger-than-life toy soldiers and sailors and 26 peppermint sticks.

The lights on Monument Circle will be illuminated Friday night, Nov. 27. A child selected from the IPL Coloring Contest will help flip the switch.

“The show must, and will, go on,” said Downtown Indy, Inc. president Sherry Seiwert. “We are so thankful for IBEW 481 and its dedication, care and craftsmanship shared year after year to install the lights and present the Circle of Lights for the entire community to enjoy. The TV event, in place of the live celebration, will still be wonderful. We look forward to uniting back Downtown this holiday season in small and measured ways.”