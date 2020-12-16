Noblesville announces second round of small business grant funding

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen announced Wednesday a second round of the Noblesville Small Business Resilience Grant program, which offers up to $10,000 to small businesses significantly impacted by the pandemic.

The focus of the grant is on helping small businesses with unmet immediate needs, including maintaining payroll, paying rent and utilities and covering other expenses such as personal protective equipment to remain operational.

The City of Noblesville says businesses are eligible for up to $10,000 per grant based on the demonstrated need. Businesses that received funding in early 2020 during the first round of the program are eligible for up to $5,000 in this second phase of grant funding. New businesses within their first year of operation are also eligible for up to $5,000 in grant funding.

The deadline to submit applications is January 8 at 5 p.m. The Noblesville Small Business Resilience Grant application and eligibility requirements are available at www.cityofnoblesville.org/LoveNoblesville.

“When we announced this program in the spring at the beginning of the pandemic, we were convinced that short-term assistance was needed to help our business community navigate the various challenges that came from shutdown orders and other public health risks and safety measures,” said Mayor Jensen in a release. “We know that small businesses are a crucial part of our community and that they make vital contributions to our local economy and culture.

“We want to see them succeed here in Noblesville, and we hope that with a second round of financial assistance and support for the community and other sources, they will be able to get through this challenging time and emerge in a position where they can grow their operations and impact going forward.”