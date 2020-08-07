Noblesville High School reports confirmed case of COVID-19

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Noblesville High School reported a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The individual hasn’t attended school but did attend an athletic practice.

School officials said the “large majority” of students and staff were not directly exposed and won’t be affected by the confirmed case.

The school made parents and staff members aware of the situation. The district said health safety protocols allowed them to quickly contact trace; people who were directly exposed to the individual have been contacted and are isolating at home.

From the school:

Many of our new procedures (health monitoring, social distancing, assigned seating, cohort groups) are designed to support contact tracing and containment when a confirmed case of COVID occurs and they worked as intended.

These types of cases are bound to happen–and have occurred in several central Indiana schools already.

This week, Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box reiterated the importance of adhering to the guidelines of wearing a mask, social distancing, washing your hands and making sure those who are sick stay home as schools reopen.

Box said it doesn’t mean schools will be COVID-free, but it will help contain any potential outbreak.

“Having a case in a school isn’t a reason to panic,” she said. “It’s a reason to take action to prevent further spread.”