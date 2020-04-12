North Central athletic director dies of COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — North Central Athletic Director Paul Loggan died Sunday of the coronavirus, his son, Michael, announced on Twitter.

“He gave us everything he had, and that’s all we can ask for. My dad passed away today at 1:32 p.m. Dad know that you have a whole team down here that loves you and please look after all of us,” Michael’s tweet reads in part.

Paul had been in the hospital battling the virus for nearly two weeks.

“It’s unbelievable. We all grew up in Washington Township and just the support we’re seeing is overwhelming. It just shows the pride this township takes,” Michael told FOX59 last week.

