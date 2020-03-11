Notre Dame cancels class next week, will move to online courses starting March 23

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The University of Notre Dame suspended in-class instruction in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Indiana University and Purdue University announced similar moves Tuesday.

There are no reported cases of coronavirus at Notre Dame, but officials said the probability was high that it would eventually spread to the South Bend area.

“I have continued to monitor the quickly evolving situation, and after a great deal of deliberation and consultation with experts, with all members of our community’s health and well-being in mind, I’ve decided that the University will take several steps to reduce the likelihood of transmission of the virus,” said the Rev. John Jenkins, the university's president.

Beginning Monday, March 23, and continuing through at least April 13, virtual instruction and alternative learning options will replace classroom instruction, the university said.

There will be no classes in any format from March 16 through March 20 to allow for the transition to online courses.

Study abroad programs are being suspended and university-reimbursed international travel is prohibited through April 13. Students are encouraged to stay or return home once spring break concludes; only students who receive express approval to stay can remain on campus.

The university planned to let students know by April 3 if in-person classes will resume after April 13.

