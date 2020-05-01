Ohio extends its stay-at-home order for another month amid coronavirus pandemic

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 06: Republican Gubernatorial-elect Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine gives his victory speech after winning the Ohio gubernatorial race at the Ohio Republican Party’s election night party at the Sheraton Capitol Square on November 6, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. DeWine defeated Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Richard Cordray to win the Ohio governorship. (Photo by Justin Merriman/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Ohio has extended its stay-at-home order until the end of the month.

Dr. Amy Acton, director of the Ohio Department of Health, signed the extension late Thursday. The order replaces the previous one, which was set to expire on May 1. The new stay-at-home order expires at 11:59 p.m. on May 29.

Residents should stay home except for essential work or travel, according to the order. People are strongly encouraged to wear masks in public; businesses must require masks for all employees, with few exceptions allowed.

Earlier this week, Gov. Mike DeWine said the state would slowly loosen restrictions as Ohio worked to reopen its economy.

Beginning Friday, medical providers can resume non-essential and elective procedures. Dentists can also resume operations.

On Monday, manufacturing, distributing and construction businesses can reopen. Other office buildings can also reopen, although the state still recommends that people who can work from home continue to do so.

Retail stores can reopen on May 12. Stores that restrict operations to curbside pickup, delivery or appointment-only can open Friday.

Several businesses, including beauty salons, barbershops and gyms, will remain closed. Dine-in services are still prohibited at restaurants, which can offer carryout, delivery and drive-thru services.