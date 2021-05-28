‘Old Golden’ ticket: Purdue giving away year’s worth of tuition to 10 vaccinated students

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University announced a major incentive for students to get vaccinated. The university is giving away one year’s worth of undergraduate tuition to ten students who have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Students will have a chance to win one of what’s being called ten “Old Golden” tickets. Students who want to be entered must  submit valid proof of vaccination to the university by July 15.

Ten of those entries will then be randomly selected to receive $9,992 — the equivalent of the annual cost of undergraduate tuition for an in-state student.

The winners will be validated and announced by July 29.

