One-on-one interview: Gov. Eric Holcomb discusses coronavirus pandemic, ‘new normal’ for Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – In a one-on-one interview, Gov. Eric Holcomb says the state continues to pursue aggressive efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, Indiana has 12 cases so far.

“All of our efforts are designed to make sure we’re flattening that curve and slowing the spread,” the governor told our Kayla Sullivan.

“While we only have 12 cases, we understand there may be more out and about.”

The governor advocated many of the precautions endorsed by health experts.

“They may seem like small steps, small things to change in your behavior on a typical day, but we’re living in a new normal. Don’t shake hands, first of all. Wash your hands religiously. Don’t touch your eyes, nose, face.”

He described these measures as a "new normal" for Hoosiers.

“That social distancing, while it may seem extreme, or that isolation that may seem extreme, it’s not—not in the world in which we live in today. This is the new normal and we have to take it seriously. And if you’re not, you’re out of step with reality.”

Holcomb said state government has been looking for several options—such as waivers for schools, waived co-pays for Medicaid recipients and unemployment insurance.

“Everything is on the table, is what I want to tell Hoosiers,” Holcomb said.

The governor said he spoke directly with the director of the CDC and Sen. Todd Young to prepare Hoosiers. The pandemic could have a broad impact on the state, from schools to the economy.

“We’re a state that finds itself as one of the most convention successful states. Tourism is a big part of our state’s economic portfolio. Logistics, a huge part of our state’s portfolio in terms of air travel, water port travel, etc. We’re gonna take a hit, but the important thing is we’re gonna see our way through this.”

Of schools, the governor said closures were possible. Several districts have already expanded spring break or instituted e-learning days.

“We would ask schools that if a positive case of COVID-19 appears in a school, or multiple schools in a corporation, we are going to, the Department of Health and the Department of Education, be working with those schools to determine the next best step. In all likelihood, that could include a closure.”