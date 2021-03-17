Outlook on future holiday as doctors recommend following guidelines for St. Patrick’s Day

INDIANAPOLIS — Local doctors are warning that while things are looking better when it comes to the pandemic, we’re not out of the woods just yet for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

They are still recommending to follow CDC guidelines for the holiday, but they say there is hope.

Doctors say if things keep up with cases going down and vaccines going up, we may soon be in the clear for small to medium gatherings later this spring and summer.

Since last year, we’ve learned that outdoor activities are lower risk. And with several vaccines out, people who have had the shot can be around others who are vaccinated, and those who are at low risk.

When it comes to vaccines, President Joe Biden has said that by May, he wants all adults to be eligible to get the vaccine. That’s something the Chief Infection Prevention Medical Director for Ascencion St. Vincent, Dr. Christopher Belcher, thinks is a good move.

“It’s imperative, it’s the only way this is going to work at this time. It will knock down viruses, number of cases, transmission. It will slow the spread within communities, and it also importantly, decreases that chance of these variants that come out there,” said Dr. Belcher.

We’ve made progress from this time last year and doctors hope that will continue.

“We still need to be careful for the next few weeks. So we have a fantastic summer, fantastic July 4th, and the rest of the year. We still need to be careful,” said Community Health Network’s Chief Physician Executive Dr. Ram Yeleti.

The traditional St. Patrick’s Day Parade downtown has been canceled for the second year in a row. It was one of the first major events to be canceled last year here locally.

Dr. Yeleti says moving forward things have a better outlook for the future.

“I am cautiously optimistic that by Memorial Day and by July 4th, if indeed we get enough vaccinations, by the next 6 weeks or so, it’s going to take a while to get everyone vaccinated, but that’s a huge plus. So if indeed we can actually get the amount, of supply we need by Memorial Day, by July 4th, and by Labor Day, things are actually going to look very, very bright.”

Saturday marks the first day of spring, so knowing that outdoor activities are safer, the hope is that it will bring warmer weather.

Some other tips doctors recommend, smaller groups are safer, if you are out in public stick with your group and try to keep six feet away from others and bring an extra mask or face covering in case you lose yours.