Over 200 Delta High School, Middle School students in quarantine due to possible COVID-19 exposure

MUNCIE, Ind. – Over 200 Delta High School and Delta Middle School students are in quarantine due to possible exposure to the coronavirus.

Delaware Community School Corporation resumed in-person classes on Thursday, August 6. The following day, August 7, Superintendent Reece Mann announced the first positive case of COVID-19 at the high school.

On Tuesday, August 11, Mann announced over 200 students at the middle school and high school are in quarantine due to either possible exposure or experiencing coronavirus-related symptoms.

As a result, the schools moved to e-learning. Mann says they will continue virtual learning through August 24, and the goal is that they’ll be able to resume in-person classes on August 25.

“We are hopeful that secondary students, and their families, will use this time to get well and work hard to minimize exposure over the next 14 days,” Mann said in a Facebook post. “Moving forward, we will need the help of all DelCom parents in keeping your children at home if they have COVID-19 related symptoms.”

He also said there have been no issues at the elementary schools thus far, and as a result, those students will continue to go to class.

Mann said besides football, all athletic events and practices for Delta Middle School and Delta High School will continue for those students not in quarantine, but there will be additional safety measures in place that go beyond the suggested guidelines from the IHSAA.