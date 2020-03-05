Parent of student in West Lafayette being tested for coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Officials with the West Lafayette Community School Corporation informed parents Thursday that a parent of a West Lafayette Jr./Sr. High School student is being tested for coronavirus (COVID-19).

School officials say the parents voluntarily followed guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"The student is not in school now and is not experiencing any symptoms and will not return to school until we know for sure that no one within the family has contracted the virus," Superintendent Dr. Rocky Killion said in an email to parents.

According to the CDC, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indiana. As of 1 p.m. Thursday, the CDC reports 99 total cases across the country. More than 1,500 Americans have been tested.

Eleven deaths have been reported in the U.S., most of them in Washington state.

As a reminder, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend the following preventive measures:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer; Cover coughs and sneezes with tissues or by coughing into the inside of the elbow. Throw away used tissues in the trash; Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands; Stay away from people who are sick or not feeling well and avoid close contact with others through hugging, kissing or shaking hands; Disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects such as toys and doorknobs; Remain at home if you have a fever and stay home until you are “fever-free” for 24 hours; and Seek assistance from a health professional if you see or experience symptoms that cause concern.

Find more information on the coronavirus from the Indiana State Department of Health here.