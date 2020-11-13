Parents doing remote learning could qualify for relief

A covid relief package called the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) could help Hoosier parents affected by the ongoing pandemic.

One provision states a person qualifies if he or she is unable to work in person or remotely because they are caring for a son or daughter whose school or place of care is closed or their childcare provider is unavailable due to COVID-19.

The FFCRA provides up to 12 workweeks of job-protected leave for those who are eligible.

To see if you qualify, head over to: https://www.dol.gov/agencies/whd/ffcra/benefits-eligibility-webtool.