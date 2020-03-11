Park Tudor cancels classes until after spring break, will implement e-learning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Private school Park Tudor will close after dismissal Wednesday and remain closed until after spring break as a precaution over coronavirus concerns.

School officials say there are no cases within the Park Tudor community, nor are there any community members known to be under medical investigation.

"We were also made aware today of two additional members of our community who may have been in close contact with another individual who has tested positive. None of these individuals or their family members are currently symptomatic or being evaluated for COVID-19," the school said in a statement online.

All after-school activities and practices are canceled as well.

They hope to have students return to school after spring break on Monday, April 13. As for after spring break, school officials are monitoring the situation.

Starting Monday, March 16, e-learning will be implemented. School officials say parents should check emails and Canvas regularly starting Monday.

"We understand that this is quite disruptive for all of you, as well as for our students. Please know that we have not made this decision lightly, and it is based on our desire to protect the health and safety of our entire community from COVID-19 - particularly the more vulnerable members of our community," the school said.

Here's a breakdown of the confirmed cases at this time in Indiana: three cases in Johnson County, two cases in Hendricks County, and one case each in Adams, Boone, Howard, Marion, and Noble Counties.

The Indiana State Department of Health is tracking cases daily on its website.

The CDC says the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask. CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19. Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

