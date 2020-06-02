Phase 2 of COVID-19 testing study to begin Wednesday

A health worker takes a drop of blood for the COVID-19 antibody test after at the Diagnostic and Wellness Center on May 5, 2020, in Torrance, California. – “It’s the only medical screening that people generally want to be positive,” smiles Dr. Matthew Budoff. Two weeks ago, he opened a antibody testing center in Torrance to find out if a person has contracted Covid-19 and recovered. The procedure is as simple as it is fast: a slight prick on the fingertip to take a drop of blood. Fifteen minutes later, the patient knows whether antibodies specific to the new coronavirus are present in his or her body, a sign that he or she has been infected at some point. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS– Phase two of the statewide study for COVID-19 begins Wednesday and researchers say it’s critical you get tested if you are chosen to participate.

Participants are selected randomly for the study. Those who are chosen receive a text message, phone call or postcard from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH).

During the first phase, researchers tested more than 4,600 Hoosiers between April 25 – May 1.

That’s when we learned that 45% of Hoosiers are asymptomatic.

Researchers say the economy has since opened back up, which could give them more insight into how the virus has advanced.

“One of the most important things about this study happening in Indiana is that it’s representative of the population of the state. That’s why everyone who is selected really needs to participate so their community can be represented in this data,” said Dr. Nir Menachemi, a professor in the health policy and management department for the Fairbanks School of Public Health at IUPUI.

Phase three of the study will happen this fall. Phase four will happen in April of 2021.

The study is a collaboration by the Indiana University Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health at IUPUI and the ISDH

Participants will be tested regardless of symptoms and will be asked to provide both nasopharyngeal swabs and blood draws.

The nasopharyngeal swabs will be tested for the viral infection, while the blood samples will be tested for antibodies to determine if an individual has been infected in the past. Individual testing results are confidential and will be available to participants on a secure website or via phone call once complete.

Those selected to participate can register here.