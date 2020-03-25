‘Pop-up’ food distribution sites available for Indy families during COVID-19 pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Local offices, departments and organizations joined together Tuesday to announce the availability of pop-up distribution sites aimed at providing healthy produce and dairy items to Indianapolis families in need.

The Office of Public Health and Safety, and the Indianapolis Department of Public Works, Midwest Food Bank, grassroots partner B4UFALL and local churches joined together to make it happen.

Families will be able to drive up to three distribution sites across the city to receive fresh, nutritious food, free of charge.

This week, OPHS says residents can visit the following sites on Wednesday (3/25) and Friday (3/27) from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and Saturday (3/28) from 1-3 p.m.:

Site #1: Hovey Street Church of Christ

2338 Hovey Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218

Site #2: Barnes United Methodist Church

900 West 30th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208

Site #3: Friendship Missionary Baptist Church

1301 N. Goodlet Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46222

“The Indianapolis community is doing what it does best – stepping up to help neighbors who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mayor Hogsett. “Thank you to the volunteers and community partners for answering the call to service, helping to ensure that the basic needs of our city’s families are met during this unprecedented time.”

OPHS says future pop-up distribution sites are to be determined and will be announced in advance of distribution.

Residents and affected workers impacted by COVID-19 restrictions should visit the city’s resource guide. Spanish speaking residents can view the resource guide here.