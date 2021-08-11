Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test now required for fans attending Maroon 5’s Noblesville concert

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on TBS, TNT, and truTV at The Forum on March 11, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — All fans heading to the Maroon 5 concert at Ruoff Music Center are now required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

According to an email sent to ticket holders on August 10, event organizers can now require that all attendees of their concerts must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have received a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48-hours prior to entering to the event.

The emails reads:

In attending the event you certify and attest that you and all individuals in your party attending the event will follow the below regulations: – All fans must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (at least two weeks after final dose) and provide proof of vaccination; i.e. original vaccination card, copy of vaccination card, picture of vaccination card. Or, have received a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48-hours before entry to the facility and provide proof of negative result to security prior to entering the venue. – Unvaccinated fans under 12 years of age will be required to take a COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48-hours before entry to the facility and will provide proof of negative result to security prior to entering the venue. – Unvaccinated fans over 12 years old with a valid medical restriction & medical note will be required to take a COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48-hours before entry to the facility, and will provide proof of negative result to security prior to entering the venue. Ticketmaster Fan Support

“Honestly, when I got the email I just kind of wanted to sell my tickets immediately. I don’t think this is something that they should be allowed to ask,” said ticket holder Josh Melton, of Noblesville. “This was not on the ticket when we bought them, and now they’re changing their minds 11 days before the show.”

Melton said he purchased five tickets to the concert back in April, prior to the last-minute policy change.

“Obviously, we have seen the numbers go up, but we were still hoping that we’d be able to get into the concert as stated on the tickets,” said Melton. “We specifically bought them for the lawn because we were going to be taking our three boys, and if we needed to social distance, we could do that as well.”

Melton said his family of five caught the virus back in November, so with the antibodies gained and the “rushed nature of the vaccine,” his family does not feel comfortable getting vaccinated. However, he said getting five COVID-19 tests within a 48-hour window is not an easy task either.

“To go get tested, to find a testing site, if there’s long lines, if it’s going to cost us money, it’s just a huge whole hassle,” said Melton. “So I don’t want to do that. I don’t think they should be able to do that, and so we’re looking to sell our tickets.”

Melton claims his tickets had no mention of potential COVID-related requirements but was denied of a refund twice.

“I know it’s a tough situation, but if they’re going to change the terms of the tickets that I bought in good faith, then they need to give me a little more warning than 11 days,” said Melton. “If they were going to do this, we needed to be either: given more notice, one, or given the opportunity to get a refund, two.”

In a statement from Live Nation, Ticketmaster’s parent company, a spokesperson writes:

Our teams have worked together to put new processes in place so that artists doing shows with Live Nation in the U.S. can require all attendees and staff to be fully vaccinated or show a negative test result for entry, where permitted by law. That is the number one thing anyone can do to take care of those around them and we are encouraging as many shows as possible to adopt this model. Live Nation Entertainment CEO Michael Rapino

According to Joe Berchtold, president & CFO of Live Nation Entertainment, the company is seeing more artists shift to increasing requirements for entry of either tested or fully vaccinated.

According to Live Nation’s website, a September 15 concert for Dead & Company will also require vaccination, but only for those seated in the General Admission Pit.

When selecting tickets for this show, an alert reads:

For all dates on Dead & Company’s 2021 Tour, proof of COVID-19 Vaccination will be required by the Event Organizer to gain entry to the GA Pit. Please keep this in mind before purchasing GA Pit tickets. If a GA Pit ticketholder does not have documentation, they will be provided an alternate viewing location. There are no exceptions to this policy. Live Nation Entertainment