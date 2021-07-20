Purdue: 60% of students fully vaccinated against COVID-19

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University says 60% of incoming students and 66% of school employees have submitted proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 four weeks ahead of an Aug. 13 fall semester deadline.

Purdue announced the figures Tuesday in its first release of overall campus vaccination rates.

Purdue said it is strongly encouraging all students and employees to get the vaccine if possible.

The university expects the numbers of those fully vaccinated will grow before the first day of fall classes Aug. 23, said Eric Barker, dean of the College of Pharmacy and leader of the Protect Purdue Health Monitoring and Surveillance team.

Vaccination rates for Purdue students are about twice the rate compared with individuals ages 16-29 across the state, the school said.

Individuals not vaccinated who have a high-risk exposure must quarantine for 14 days and will not be allowed to attend classes or report to work, regardless of symptoms, Purdue said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines a high-risk exposure as coming within 6 feet of an infected individual for 15 minutes or more where both individuals are not wearing masks.