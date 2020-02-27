Purdue suspends university-sponsored travel to countries at risk for coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Purdue University has announced the suspension of all university-sponsored trips to several countries at risk for Coronavirus.

According to the university’s website, the decision was based on the countries the CDC has listed as level 2 and level 3 risks for coronavirus. These countries include China, South Korea, Iran, Italy and Japan.

Along with the suspension, university officials urged students planning spring break trips to pay close attention to the CDC risk levels.

Researchers at Purdue University and Butler University continue to work on developing a vaccine for coronavirus. In the meantime, to help reduce the spread of any illness, including the flu, health care professionals encourage:

Cover your cough and sneeze.

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Stay home when you’re sick.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.