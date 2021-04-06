Purdue University opens COVID-19 vaccination clinic for students

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University’s vaccine clinic for students opens Tuesday. The state health department is allocating doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Purdue’s West Lafayette campus.

The goal is to vaccinate as many students as possible before they leave for summer.

Purdue’s clinic will operate seven days a week and prioritize students. It will be held in the Black and Gold gyms of the France A. Cordova Recreational Sport Center (Co-Rec).

Parking is available on the side of the building near the track.