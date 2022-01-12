Record hospitalizations in Indiana as 15,091 new COVID-19 cases, 125 additional deaths reported

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 15,091 new positive coronavirus cases and 125 deaths in its latest update along with a record high in hospitalizations.

The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 27.8% with a rate of 41.3% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 56.1% of samples tested, while omicron, a more contagious strain that’s becoming dominant, accounted for 43.7% of samples tested, according to state data.

Omicron is likely responsible for a larger percentage of current cases, as the state’s reporting of variant data tends to lag by a week or two.

Dashboard data represents cases and deaths that occurred over a range of dates but were reported to the state in the last 24 hours, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The agency said 3,932 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, 3,681,354 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 3,591,190 individuals are fully vaccinated.

Image via Indiana Dept. of Health

The County Metric map shows 81 in Red, 11 in Orange, and zero in Yellow or Blue. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has reported 1,393,574 total positive cases and 19,319 total deaths. There are also 716 probable COVID-19 deaths.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 3,488 total COVID-19 patients: 3,163 confirmed and 325 under investigation. This is a record high in hospitalizations for Indiana. Before the omicron surge, the previous highwater mark was 3,460 patients in late November 2020.

The department says 8.9% of ICU beds and 63.9% of ventilators are available across the state.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.