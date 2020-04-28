Report: Simon Property Group plans to open Indiana malls on Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Simon Property Group plans to open malls across the country in the next few days, according to a report from CNBC.

CNBC, citing an internal memo it obtained, said Simon would reopen 49 shuttered malls across the country, including 10 in Indiana.

The Indiana locations are slated to reopen on Saturday, May 2, according to the memo.

Castleton Square Mall

Circle Centre Mall

College Mall

Fashion Mall at Keystone

Greenwood Park Mall

Hamilton Town Center

Indiana Prime Outlet

Lighthouse Place Prime Outlet

Tippecanoe Mall

University Park Mall

Simon announced temporary closures of its locations on March 18 as the coronavirus pandemic took hold in the U.S.

Business hours will be limited to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The malls will close early so they can be cleaned overnight. Simon plans to regularly sanitize high-touch areas like food court tables, escalators and doorknobs, CNBC reported. Retailers are encouraged to do the same.

Workers will be required to wear masks while customers will be strongly encouraged to wear them. CDC-approved masks and hand sanitizing packets will be available for shoppers by request.

Simon will take several steps to maintain social distancing, including taping over every other sink and urinal, putting down stickers to direct foot traffic flow, limiting seating in the food court and closing play areas and drinking fountains.

Locations will have a limited number of entrances and customer-traffic-measuring technology will monitor the number of people inside.

While the malls themselves plan to reopen, it will be up to individual retailers to decide if they want to follow suit.

Other malls around the country will reopen starting Friday with locations in Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Three Missouri locations are expected to open Monday, CNBC reported.