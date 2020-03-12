Report: Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell is second NBA player with coronavirus

Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz speaks to the media during 2020 NBA All-Star Practice & Media Day. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Salt Lake City, Utah – Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell tested positive for the coronavirus, ESPN reports.

League sources confirmed the news to ESPN Thursday morning. The all-star guard is the second NBA player with COVID-19. He joins teammate Rudy Gobert who tested positive on Wednesday.

Gobert’s diagnosis halted the Jazz’s game against the Mavericks, and it ultimately prompted the suspension of the NBA season.

During a media availability on Monday, Gobert mocked coronavirus concerns and touched every microphone in front of him. It’s unclear how many people came in contact with the equipment after he left.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Jazz players said Gobert had been “careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings.”

