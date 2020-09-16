Reports: Big Ten football could begin at early as next month

INDIANAPOLIS — The Big Ten is reportedly reconsidering a fall football season.

The conference announced last month that it would postpone all fall sports due to the pandemic.

Now sources, including our own FOX59 sports team, are saying games could begin as early as next month.

ESPN reported yesterday that University of Nebraska system president Ted Carter was caught talking about the decision on a hot mic.

You can hear Carter say they were ready to make announcement last night. Carter later clarified, saying it was taken out of context.

This morning there are still questions if the Big Ten can play games and keep both players and coaches safe.

If and when an announcement is made, we will let you know on-air and online.