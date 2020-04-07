Revised statistical model predicts slightly earlier peak for coronavirus pandemic, higher number of projected deaths in Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A statistical model developed to track COVID-19 cases across the U.S. and in individual states showed a slightly earlier peak in Indiana and a larger number of projected deaths.

The tool developed by the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation uses daily statistics posted by the Indiana State Department of Health and archived data from the American Hospital Association to predict the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the Hoosier State.

The latest model showed Indiana will see its peak in COVID-19 cases on April 17. It also predicted that 1,681 people will die during the pandemic.

Last week, the same model projected that Indiana’s peak would fall on April 19 and that 1,160 Hoosiers would die from COVID-19.

Tuesday, the ISDH reported a total of 173 deaths from coronavirus along with 5,507 confirmed cases.