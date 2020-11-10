Beech Grove, Center Grove schools announce changes after increase in COVID-19 cases

Two school corporations in central Indiana announced changes Monday in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Beech Grove City Schools says Beech Grove High School will begin eLearning Tuesday, November 10, until further notice, and all athletic practices and competitions and extracurricular activities for grades K-12 are cancelled until further notice. Officials say both decisions will be reviewed at the end of this week.

Beech Grove Superintendent Paul A. Kaiser said in a release that he was notified of a positive COVID-19 diagnosis of nine students Monday morning: one at Hornet Park Elementary; one at Central Elementary; three at South Grove Intermediate; one at BGMS; and one at BGHS. First contacts have been identified and advised to quarantine, according to Superintendent Kaiser.

“We ask that all staff and students maintain a heightened awareness to remain vigilant in your efforts to combat COVID-19 by continuing to social distance, wearing a mask, washing your hands frequently, and monitoring your health symptoms,” said Kaiser. “In accordance with Marion County Public Health Department guidelines, staff members and families of students who were a first contact with the affected individuals were personally notified and instructed to quarantine.

“If you have not been personally notified, your child is NOT a first contact in this situation. We are closely monitoring the number of students at each building. If our positive case numbers become overly concerning for the district, we will consider additional action and all parents and staff will be notified.

Center Grove Superintendent Richard A. Arkanoff announced in a release Monday that middle and high school students (grades 6-12) will not have school Tuesday, November 10, due to a jump in COVID-19 cases over the weekend in the school community.

On Wednesday, grades 6-12 will move to eLearning, and middle and high school students will move to the blended model Thursday. No changes are currently planned for elementary students, according to Superintendent Arkanoff.

Arkanoff said Center Grove had seven positive cases reported on Saturday and Sunday and another six positive cases reported Monday afternoon. More than 80 high school and middle school students were identified as having close contact last week to those who tested positive for the virus. Quarantines have also impacted staff.

Center Grove released the following details about the blended model:

Under the Blended model, students attend classes at school two days a week and eLearn from home three days a week.

Students have been assigned to two groups, either “A” or “B”, which will determine which days they will attend.

Student assignments are listed in Skyward and will be the same groups used in August/September, unless the students are enrolled in C9.

Students in special populations may continue to meet on eLearning days and Blended days. Those with alternative schedules will continue on those schedules. Additional communication will be shared.

Additional information about Blended schedules will be sent from each school.

“We appreciate your continued patience and cooperation as we work to help minimize the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” said Superintendent Arkanoff.