Shelby County confirms first case of COVID-19

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. ― The first case of the novel coronavirus has been confirmed in Shelby County, according to the Shelby County Health Department.

The county health department says the patient is isolated.

The county says they it is working closely with the state health department to identify any close contacts of the patient who might have been exposed to ensure that appropriate precautions are taken in accordance with the latest CDC guidance.

At this time, the risk to the public is believed to be low, according to the Shelby County Health Department.

Local health officer MD Chris Loman is working closely with state health officials. In a release he stated, “We all need to remember to work together for the health of our community. Stay home if you are not feeling well and maintain social space of six feet. Good hand washing is the one of the best ways to prevent the spread of infection including the seasonal flu and COVID-19.”