Should congress practice social distancing during COVID-19 pandemic?

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- As the president of the United States tells the country that people should be limiting contact with others and avoiding groups larger than ten people, 435 House members and 100 Senators continue meeting to solve the pandemic.

Why?

Indiana Congresswoman Susan Brooks told reporter Kayla Sullivan that the rules demand lawmakers have to vote in person. Remote voting is not allowed, but it could be if leadership made the call to change it.

"That would be a difficult and very possible debate, I think everyone is thinking about how to operate differently right now," said Brooks.

She said they may try to vote in waves of people so everyone isn't there at one time.

Our sit-down interview with Brooks also included the House proposal to help working families in the United States during this pandemic.

The Senate is now considering a measure that would put billions into things like paid leave, free testing and food insecurity.

"Billions of dollars to try to really stop this virus and get life back to normal, but it is going to be a while," said Brooks. "Everyone kind of has to do their part. We are asking everyone to be more lenient, landlords, banks and everyone to figure out how to give some flexibility for customers to make payments."

Brooks passed legislation before the COVID-19 outbreak that provided federal funds to prepare for a pandemic.

"I'm pleased to say it was a strong bipartisan piece of legislation," said Brooks.

Now, she wants Congress to pass more strong bipartisan efforts to get us through this public health emergency.

“I don't think we can do too much,” said Brooks.