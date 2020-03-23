Southport officials discuss relief effort to help vulnerable residents during coronavirus pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHPORT, Ind. – Officials in Southport announced new relief efforts to help residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

The goal is to deliver household essentials to residents who, due to age or disability, may have trouble obtaining toiletries and food on their own.

The initiative includes transportation for vulnerable residents in Perry Township who can’t get to the store, pharmacy, doctor’s appointments or other essential locations.

The partnership includes the Southport Police Department, Perry Senior Services, Drink at the Well Ministries and other local groups.

“This is a collaboration between a lot of different people,” said Southport Police Chief Thomas Vaughn. “One of the things that just broke my heart is that when coronavirus started, you saw everybody run to the store. And it got us to thinking about the seniors who couldn’t jump up and go to the store.”

The program originally started with the idea of having police officers take seniors to appointments or to get medication. From there it expanded to include grocery store pickup for vulnerable residents during the pandemic.

Lowe’s and Home Depot have also contributed vital supplies to get the effort up and running.

“The city of Southport feels very fortunate to partner with Perry Senior Services,” said Southport Mayor James Cooney. “I think this service will be outstanding and help the folks that need it the most with food and doctor’s services.”

The program will also help seniors get supplies for their pets. Vaughn said the program began last week; they’ve made four deliveries so far and anticipate that number to rise.

“Whatever we can do to help the community and get through this pandemic,” Vaughn said.

The service can include medical rides, prescription drug pickup, grocery store trips and other essential help. Those in need of the service can contact the city in several different ways: