Speedway officers and firefighters get lower raise in 2021

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Firefighters and police officers in Speedway are receiving a smaller raise in 2021.

The town council approved a 1% raise for all town employees Monday night.

Firefighters and police officers were supposed to get a 3% raise, but officials said that is no longer an option because of the pandemic.

“Obviously this is kind of a difficult thing for me to say that we’re giving them 1% when we agreed to 3[%] in the contract, but COVID has really struck the town hard,” said David Lindsey, president of the Speedway town council.  

Local governments nationwide are seeing similar changes because of the pandemic.

