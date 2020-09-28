Starting today, Marion County will ease some COVID-19 restrictions

INDIANAPOLIS – Beginning today, Marion County will ease some coronavirus restrictions.

Restaurants, bars, nightclubs and food establishments may seat up to 50% indoor capacity and 100% outside

Museums and entertainment venues can open to 50% capacity

Gyms, fitness centers to 50% capacity

Live entertainment can resume at bars, clubs and performance venues with social distancing precautions in place; 10-foot buffer between stages and the audience; audience members must socially distance

Bars, restaurants must close at midnight

Bar-top seating will remain closed

Churches at 75% capacity for indoor services (no limit on outdoor services)

Assisted living facilities may open to indoor visitation

Mayor Joe Hogsett says Marion County is twice as populous as Indiana’s next most populous county, which is why restrictions are tighter than the rest of the state as Indiana moves into Stage 5.

Health officials say they’ll be keeping a close eye on COVID-19 cases over the next few weeks. The goal is to gets down to 35 cases per day and under a 5 percent positivity rate for two weeks.

If that happens, officials say things “will be near normal.” The hope is Marion County can get to that by Nov. 1.