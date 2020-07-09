Starting today, masks are required in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS — Starting today, masks are required for most everyone in Marion County.

Mayor Joe Hogsett says this new initiative is aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

You must wear a mask/face covering when:

Anyone who is indoors other than their home

Anyone who is outdoors and unable to follow social distancing guidelines

Exceptions to the mask mandate:

Anyone under the age of 2 years old

Anyone who is home

Anyone who is exercising

Anyone who is driving

If you are eating/drinking

If you have a safety risk

If you are alone in a room, such as if you are inside a one-person office.

Anyone who is homeless

More exceptions can be found here

What happens if I don’t wear a mask?

Officials say those who do not comply with the order may be fined up to $1,000.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to refrain from calling 911 if they see someone violating the mandate.

Instead, they are asking people to call the Marion County Health COVID-19 Call Center at 317-221-5500.

Where can I get a mask?

Indianapolis is providing free masks for those who are not able to purchase or obtain one of their own.

Face masks can be requested at Indy.gov/masks.