State health department reports 541 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 19 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 541 new positive coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the state’s total to 46,915.

Those cases were reported to ISDH within the last 24 hours.

ISDH also announced an additional 19 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 2,488. The number includes 11 deaths in Allen County occurring between April 19 and June 22 that were not initially reported.

The agency is reporting 193 total probable deaths. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

The new numbers show 504,153 people have been tested statewide with a rate of 9.3% positive.

The state has not released data on recoveries.

The department said intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady. As of Friday, more than 41 percent of ICU beds and nearly 84 percent of ventilators are available.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.