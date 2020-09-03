State unveils map to help schools, counties track spread of COVID-19 in Indiana communities

Map via the Indiana State Department of Health

INDIANAPOLIS — Overnight, the Indiana State Department of Health updated its COVID-19 dashboard with a map designed to help communities track the spread of the coronavirus.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said the map is a guideline; the state will not mandate any school to halt in-person instruction based on any of these levels.

Thursday morning, the map showed one county in red, seven in orange, 44 in yellow, and 40 in blue.

The system is based on two metrics:

The number of new cases in the past week per 100,000 residents

Percent positivity as determined by the number of positive tests divided by the total number of tests administered

Each metric will receive a score of 0-3 and the average of the two scores will be the county’s score for that week.

Photo from slide during Wednesday’s press conference

The different color codes range from minimal community spread (blue) to high community spread (red). It also includes alert for counties that have been flagged due to a large number of weekly cases.

Blue (minimal community spread)

Schools operate all grades in person but limit activities where social distancing is not feasible

Extra-curricular activities to follow local and state guidelines, including distancing and masks, and limit spectators

Outreach to encourage public to continue with precautions

Yellow (moderate community spread)

Schools continue all grades in person but increase vigilance in distancing, hand hygiene and masks

No assemblies or activities if social distancing is not feasible

Postpone or cancel extra-curricular activities as warranted, consider allowing only parents or close family to attend athletic and other events

Work with local health department to determine if increased precautions and public outreach should begin to halt the spread

Orange (moderate to high community spread)

Grade schools continue in-person; strong recommendation for hybrid learning for middle and high school students

No assemblies or large group activities

Strong recommendation to limit extra-curricular activities and have competitors and participants only, with no in-person attendees

Discussions with parents about limiting social events outside of school

County education leaders work with local health department to consider implementing aggressive prevention efforts in schools and communities

Red (high community spread)

Grade schools remain in-person or consider hybrid learning; middle and high school students consider virtual learning

No assemblies or large group activities

Extracurricular activities canceled

Discourage social events

County education leaders work with local health department to consider implementing aggressive prevention efforts in schools and communities.