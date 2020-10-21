State unveils three-phase plan for distributing COVID-19 vaccine to Hoosiers once it’s available

INDIANAPOLIS – The state will take a three-phase approach to distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to Hoosiers once it’s available.

The Indiana State Department of Health’s draft plan will provide the vaccine first to workers in the healthcare field and vulnerable Hoosiers who are at higher risk of severe illness.

The second wave of vaccine would go to people who are at higher risk of transmitting COVID-19 because of where they live or work. This would include fire and police personnel, workers in food service and retail, teachers, correctional facility and group home workers and essential workers.

Once the first two phases are complete and the vaccine becomes widely available, the general public will receive the vaccine.

The state has submitted its plan to the CDC.

There is currently no COVID-19 vaccine available, but Moderna said it could receive emergency authorization by December if large-scale trials go well.

Pfizer, meantime, projected that its COVID-19 vaccine would be ready by the third week of November as long as it clears several benchmarks.

Indiana COVID-19 vaccine plan by FOX59/CBS4