‘Stay masked, stay home, stay safe’: City-County councilor, wife battling COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis City-County councilor revealed he and his wife are battling COVID-19.

William “Duke” Oliver (District 9) and his wife, Dorothy, tested positive earlier this month. Dorothy, 70, was admitted to a hospital and discharged on Dec. 9.

Councilor Oliver, 77, said he’s feeling “much better.” His wife, however, has a more severe case and the recovery is slow. They’ve been married for more than 55 years.

Both are urging people to take precautions during the pandemic.

“I appreciate the prayers and well wishes, but what I want most is for everyone to be careful,” Councilor Oliver said. “Stay masked, stay home, stay safe.”