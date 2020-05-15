Strawberry Festival in downtown Indianapolis called off this year due to COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS– The Cathedral Women at Christ Church Cathedral announced Friday that the 55th annual Strawberry Festival is being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event was previously scheduled for June 11, but now won’t happen until 2021.

If you’d still like to support the Cathedral Women at Christ Church Cathedral, you could consider contributing the $7 cost of a shortcake with toppings, or any other amount, to the Cathedral Women Small Grant Program here.

“While we are saddened to press pause after a half-century of this Indianapolis tradition, the biggest loss will be for the agencies who would benefit from the proceeds of the festival,” said Cathedral Women Strawberry Festival Co-Chairs Rebecca Winton and Jennifer Manterfield. “Our parish has not been able to gather at the Cathedral for some time, yet we have remained very much connected. We are asking the public to join us in that same spirit and help us raise funds to provide grant dollars to community organizations in need.”

The event typically brings in hundreds of volunteers and raises $60,000-$70,000, which goes back into the community through project grants. In recent years 2,000 shortcakes have been made annually for the Festival.