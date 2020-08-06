Student at Avon High School tests positive for COVID-19

AVON — A student at Avon High School tested positive for COVID-19, school officials learned Wednesday.

The student may return to school upon the direction of county health officials, said the communications coordinator for Avon Schools.

On Monday, officials announced that an employee at Avon High School had tested positive for the virus.

Another staff member tested positive for COVID-19 last week, but school officials say the staff member stayed home when they began to feel symptomatic the week prior and has not been at the school.

