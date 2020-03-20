Target boosting pay for workers, offering paid sick leave for vulnerable employees during coronavirus pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Target rolled out a wage increase for employees who’ve been working tirelessly during the coronavirus pandemic.

The retailer will pay 300,000 full- and part-time workers $2 more per hour through at least May 2. Those workers have been restocking shelves and fulfilling online orders during the pandemic.

Workers will earn between $240 and $480 more during the span.

Target is also allowing workers who are pregnant, over 65 or have underlying health risks as defined by the CDC to take paid leave for up to 30 days.

About 20,000 hourly store team leaders who oversee individual departments in stores are due bonuses next month between $250 and $1,500.

The retailer said it’s spending more than $300 million in higher wages, bonuses and paid leave during the pandemic. It's also contributing money to the Target Foundation to help communities.

“With each passing day, it’s clearer how indispensable our team is to communities across the country as our guests cope with the coronavirus,” said Brian Cornell, Target’s CEO, in a statement. “Increasing their compensation for a job incredibly well done and ensuring continued compensation for those who need to care for themselves and their families is a reflection of our company’s values and simply the right thing to do.”

Walmart announced plans this week to offer cash bonuses for workers.