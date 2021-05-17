Target will no longer require masks for vaccinated customers or workers

Target is changing its policies for masks in stores.

The retailer said it would no longer require fully vaccinated customers or workers to wear face coverings in stores. However, if a local government has a mask mandate in place, stores will follow the local ordinances.

Face coverings are still “strongly recommended” for non-vaccinated customers and employees, the retailer said.

In a previous statement, Target said it would require masks in stores as it reviewed new CDC guidelines announced last week. The new CDC guidance said fully vaccinated individuals don’t need to wear masks indoors under most circumstances.

Now that it has reviewed the CDC guidelines, Target has updated its COVID-19 website to reflect the new policy. From Target’s website:

The health and safety of our guests and team members have been Target’s top priority throughout the pandemic, and we’ve closely and consistently followed the CDC’s recommendations over time. Given the CDC’s updated guidance, Target no longer requires fully vaccinated guests and team members to wear face coverings in our stores, except where it’s required by local ordinances. Face coverings continue to be strongly recommended for guests and team members who are not fully vaccinated and we continue our increased safety and cleaning measures, including social distancing, throughout our stores. Target is offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments at nearly all CVS at Target locations for guests and team members. We’re also providing paid time to U.S. hourly team members when they get their vaccines and free Lyft rides, up to $15 each way, for our team to get to and from their appointments.

