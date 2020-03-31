These Indianapolis-area restaurants are open for takeout or delivery during the coronavirus pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Without a doubt, these are extraordinary times across the country.

The coronavirus pandemic has infiltrated nearly every aspect of everyday life, prompting many people to work at home and forcing restaurants to close to dine-in customers.

Many restaurants are trying to weather the storm by offering food via carryout, drive-thru or delivery. Below you’ll find a list of area restaurants offering their services compiled with help from our media partners with the IndyStar.

Would you like to add your restaurant to the list?

BRU Burger Indianapolis , 410 Massachusetts Ave., 317-635-4278, carryout, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, www.bruburgerbar.com/Locations/Bru-Indy.

, 410 Massachusetts Ave., 317-635-4278, carryout, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, www.bruburgerbar.com/Locations/Bru-Indy. Cafe 251 , 251 N. Illinois St., 317-237-2690, carryout, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, www.cafe251.com.

, 251 N. Illinois St., 317-237-2690, carryout, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, www.cafe251.com. Café Olivia , 222 E. Market St., 317-385-7839, carryout and delivery via https://squareup.com/store/cafe-olivia, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Breakfast—Brunch-Restaurant/Cafe-Olivia-135938965993/.

, 222 E. Market St., 317-385-7839, carryout and delivery via https://squareup.com/store/cafe-olivia, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Breakfast—Brunch-Restaurant/Cafe-Olivia-135938965993/. Cath Coffee & Tea House , 222 E. Market St., 317-522-3964, carryout via Ritual, 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Monday through Friday, click here for menu.

, 222 E. Market St., 317-522-3964, carryout via Ritual, 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Monday through Friday, click here for menu. Chatham Tap , 719 Massachusetts Ave., 317-917-8425, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, chathamtap.com.

, 719 Massachusetts Ave., 317-917-8425, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, chathamtap.com. Circle City Soups , 222 E. Market St., 317-632-3644, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday, pre-order meals for delivery to your door through gomezbbq.com, delivery schedule is Broad Ripple and Meridian Kessler on Monday, Downtown and Irvington on Tuesday, Meridian Hills and Williams Creek on Wednesday, Market Wagon Delivery on Thursday and Fletcher Place and Garfield Park on Friday, https://www.circlecitysoups.com.

, 729 N. Pennsylvania St., 317-732-1084, delivery, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, www.clustertruck.com. Easley Winery , 205 N. College Ave., 317-636-4516, carryout, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, www.easleywinery.com.

, 205 N. College Ave., 317-636-4516, carryout, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, www.easleywinery.com. Fat Dan’s Chicago-Style Deli , 410 E. Michigan St., 317-600-3008, carryout and delivery, 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 daily, www.fatdansdeli.com.

, 410 E. Michigan St., 317-600-3008, carryout and delivery, 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 daily, www.fatdansdeli.com. Giorgio’s Pizza , 9 E. Market St., 317-687-9869, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, giorgiosindy.com.

, 9 E. Market St., 317-687-9869, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, giorgiosindy.com. Gomez BBQ , 222 E. Market St., 317-414-7661, carryout via Ritual and delivery, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, pre-order meals for delivery to your door through gomezbbq.com, delivery schedule is Broad Ripple and Meridian Kessler on Monday, Downtown and Irvington on Tuesday, Meridian Hills and Williams Creek on Wednesday, Market Wagon Delivery on Thursday and Fletcher Place and Garfield Park on Friday, http://www.gomezbbq.com.

, 222 E. Market St., 317-222-9992, carryout, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Greek Islands , 906 S. Meridian St., 317-636-0700, carryout and delivery, 3 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 3 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, https://www.greekislandsrestaurant.com/.

, 906 S. Meridian St., 317-636-0700, carryout and delivery, 3 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 3 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, https://www.greekislandsrestaurant.com/. Iaria’s Italian Restaurant , 317 S. College Ave., 317-638-7706, carryout and delivery, 4-9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, www.iariasrestaurant.com.

, 317 S. College Ave., 317-638-7706, carryout and delivery, 4-9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, www.iariasrestaurant.com. India Garden Restaurant , 207 N. Delaware St., 317-634-6060, carryout and delivery, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. daily, www.indiagardenindy.com.

, 207 N. Delaware St., 317-634-6060, carryout and delivery, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. daily, www.indiagardenindy.com. Livery, 720 N. College Ave. , 317-383-0330, carryout, 4-9 p.m. daily, www.livery-restaurant.com/Indianapolis.

, 317-383-0330, carryout, 4-9 p.m. daily, www.livery-restaurant.com/Indianapolis. Mesh , 725 Massachusetts Ave., 317-955-9600, carryout, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, www.meshrestaurants.com/Locations/Mesh-Indy.

, 725 Massachusetts Ave., 317-955-9600, carryout, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, www.meshrestaurants.com/Locations/Mesh-Indy. Metazoa Brewing Co. , 140 S. College Ave., 317-522-0251, carryout, 1 to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 11 a..m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, all carry-out orders include complimentary dog treats courtesy of City Dogs Grocery and two to three Metazoa can art coloring pages, https://www.metazoabrewing.com.

, 222 E. Market St., 317-647-6606, carryout and delivery, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, www.poke.guru/order.html. PROX Salads , 222 E. Market St., 317-652-0615, carryout via Ritual and delivery, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, pre-order meals for delivery to your door through gomezbbq.com, delivery schedule is Broad Ripple and Meridian Kessler on Monday, Downtown and Irvington on Tuesday, Meridian Hills and Williams Creek on Wednesday, Market Wagon Delivery on Thursday and Fletcher Place and Garfield Park on Friday, https://proxsalads.com.

, 36 S. Pennsylvania St., 317-974-0674, carryout and delivery food and drink, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, oreillysirishbar.com. Pier 48 , 130 S. Pennsylvania St., 317-560-4848, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, https://www.eatpier48.com.

, 130 S. Pennsylvania St., 317-560-4848, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, https://www.eatpier48.com. Ruth’s Chris, 45 S. Illinois St., 317-633-1313, carryout and delivery, 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 10 p.m. Friday, 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday and 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, https://www.ruthschrisphg.com/indianapolis-downtown.

Broad Ripple

3 Sisters Cafe , 6223 Guilford Ave., 317-257-5556, carryout and delivery, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, 3sisters.in/site.

, 6223 Guilford Ave., 317-257-5556, carryout and delivery, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, 3sisters.in/site. Garden Table , 908 E. Westfield Blvd., 317-737-2531, carryout and delivery, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, closed Monday, thegardentable.com.

, 908 E. Westfield Blvd., 317-737-2531, carryout and delivery, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, closed Monday, thegardentable.com. Half Liter BBQ , 5301 Winthrop Ave., Suite B, 463-212-8180, carryout, order from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and pickup from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, https://www.sahms.com/#.

, 5301 Winthrop Ave., Suite B, 463-212-8180, carryout, order from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and pickup from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, https://www.sahms.com/#. India Garden Restaurant , 830 Broad Ripple Ave., 317-634-6060, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. daily, www.indiagardenindy.com.

, 830 Broad Ripple Ave., 317-634-6060, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. daily, www.indiagardenindy.com. Indy Tacos , 2196 E. 54th St., Suite A, 317-929-1424, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, indytacos.com.

, 2196 E. 54th St., Suite A, 317-929-1424, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, indytacos.com. Luciana’s Mexican Restaurant , 1850 Broad Ripple Ave., 317-820-5377, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m., www.lucianasmexicanrestaurant.com/broad-ripple.

, 1850 Broad Ripple Ave., 317-820-5377, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m., www.lucianasmexicanrestaurant.com/broad-ripple. Northside Kitchenette , 6515 N. College Ave., 317-253-1022, carryout from limited menu, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., http://northsidekitchenette.com/.

, 6515 N. College Ave., 317-253-1022, carryout from limited menu, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., http://northsidekitchenette.com/. Sahm’s Place , 2411 E. 65th St., 317-202-1577, carryout, order from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and pickup from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, https://www.sahms.com/#.

, 2411 E. 65th St., 317-202-1577, carryout, order from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and pickup from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, https://www.sahms.com/#. The NOOK by Northside , 6513 N. College Ave., 317-253-0450, carryout and delivery from limited menu, https://northsidenook.com.

, 6513 N. College Ave., 317-253-0450, carryout and delivery from limited menu, https://northsidenook.com. The Northside Social , 6525 N. College Ave., 317-253-0111, carryout from limited menu with family meal options and delivery when possible, 4 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, https://northsidesocial.com.

, 6525 N. College Ave., 317-253-0111, carryout from limited menu with family meal options and delivery when possible, 4 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, https://northsidesocial.com. Union Jack Pub, 924 Broad Ripple Ave., 317-257-4343, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday throughFriday, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, unionjack.pub.

Butler

Chatham Tap, 4702 Sunset Ave., Suite 100, 317-606-2500, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, chathamtap.com.

Carmel

BRU Burger , 12901 Old Meridian St., 317-975-0033, carryout, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, www.bruburgerbar.com/Locations/Bru-Carmel.

, 12901 Old Meridian St., 317-975-0033, carryout, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, www.bruburgerbar.com/Locations/Bru-Carmel. Brunchies, 13732 N. Meridian St., 317-846-8820, carryout, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, brunchiesdinercarmel.com

13732 N. Meridian St., 317-846-8820, carryout, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, brunchiesdinercarmel.com Fat Dan’s Chicago-Style Deli , 840 W. Main St., 317-993-3330, carryout and delivery, 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily, www.fatdansdeli.com.

, 840 W. Main St., 317-993-3330, carryout and delivery, 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily, www.fatdansdeli.com. Jamaican Reggae Grill , 622 S. Rangeline Road, 317-663-7630, carryout, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and closed Sunday, www.jamaicanreggaegrill.com.

, 622 S. Rangeline Road, 317-663-7630, carryout, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and closed Sunday, www.jamaicanreggaegrill.com. Prime 47 , 14300 Clay Terrace Blvd., Suite 155, 317-660-0720, carryout and delivery, 4:30-9:30 daily, prime47carmel.com.

, 14300 Clay Terrace Blvd., Suite 155, 317-660-0720, carryout and delivery, 4:30-9:30 daily, prime47carmel.com. Puccini’s Pizza Pasta , 13674 N Meridian St., 317-580-0087, and 2510 Harleston St., 317-732-9542, carryout and delivery, lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, dinner 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, http://puccinispizzapasta.com.

, 13674 N Meridian St., 317-580-0087, and 2510 Harleston St., 317-732-9542, carryout and delivery, lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, dinner 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, http://puccinispizzapasta.com. Roselli’s Pizzeria, 4335 W 106th St Suite 100, 317-228-9090, carryout and delivery, 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday; 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday rosellispizzeria.com

4335 W 106th St Suite 100, 317-228-9090, carryout and delivery, 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday; 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday rosellispizzeria.com Rosie’s Place , 1111 W. Main St., 317-688-7350, carryout and delivery, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, rosiesplace.net/carmel.

, 1111 W. Main St., 317-688-7350, carryout and delivery, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, rosiesplace.net/carmel. Sahm’s Alehouse , 12819 E. New Market St., 317-853-6278, carryout, order from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and pickup from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, https://www.sahms.com/#.

, 12819 E. New Market St., 317-853-6278, carryout, order from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and pickup from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, https://www.sahms.com/#. Savor , 211 W. Main St., 317-564-4126, carryout and delivery, 4:30-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 4-9 p.m. Sunday, savorcarmel.com.

, 211 W. Main St., 317-564-4126, carryout and delivery, 4:30-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 4-9 p.m. Sunday, savorcarmel.com. Sugar Creek Winery , 1111 W. Main St., Suite 165, 317-688-7222, carryout, 5-8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 3-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, sugarcreekwinery.com.

, 1111 W. Main St., Suite 165, 317-688-7222, carryout, 5-8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 3-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, sugarcreekwinery.com. Tina’s Traditional Tearoom , 30 N. Rangeline Road, 317-565-9716, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday with 24 hours notice at bookings@tinastraditional.com, www.tinastraditional.com.

, 30 N. Rangeline Road, 317-565-9716, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday with 24 hours notice at bookings@tinastraditional.com, www.tinastraditional.com. Zing! Café, 12710 Meeting House Road, Suite 150, carryout, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, https://zingcafe.revelup.com/weborder/?establishment=1#index.

Castleton

A2Z Cafe , 4705 E. 96th St., Suite 35, 317-569-9349, carryout, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, https://a2zbrunchcafe.com/.

, 4705 E. 96th St., Suite 35, 317-569-9349, carryout, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, https://a2zbrunchcafe.com/. Arni’s , 4705 East 96th St., 317-571-0077, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, www.meetyouatarnis.com.

, 4705 East 96th St., 317-571-0077, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, www.meetyouatarnis.com. Puccini’s Pizza Pasta , 3944 East 82nd St., 317-842-4028, carryout and delivery, lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, dinner 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, http://puccinispizzapasta.com.

, 3944 East 82nd St., 317-842-4028, carryout and delivery, lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, dinner 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, http://puccinispizzapasta.com. Late Harvest Kitchen , 8605 River Crossing Blvd., 317-663-8063, carryout and delivery, 4-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed Sunday, www.lateharvestkitchen.com.

, 8605 River Crossing Blvd., 317-663-8063, carryout and delivery, 4-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed Sunday, www.lateharvestkitchen.com. The District Tap , 3720 E. 82nd St., 317-288-8251, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, www.thedistricttap.com.

, 3720 E. 82nd St., 317-288-8251, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, www.thedistricttap.com. The Yard Line Bar & Gril, 6466 E. 82nd St., 317-288-7720, carryout, 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Saturday, https://www.facebook.com/Yardlinebarandgrill/.

Fishers

Chatham Tap , 8211 E. 116th St., Suite 120, 317-845-1090, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, chathamtap.com.

, 8211 E. 116th St., Suite 120, 317-845-1090, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, chathamtap.com. C.R. Heroes Family Pub, 10570 E. 96th St., 317-576-1070, carryout, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and closed Monday, www.crheroes.com.

10570 E. 96th St., 317-576-1070, carryout, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and closed Monday, www.crheroes.com. Four Day Ray Brewing , 11671 Lantern Road, (317) 343-0200, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday though Sunday, https://www.fourdayray.com.

, 11671 Lantern Road, (317) 343-0200, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday though Sunday, https://www.fourdayray.com. Ohana Donuts & Ice Cream , 11640 Brooks School Road, Suite 100, 317-288-0922, carryout, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, www.ohanaindy.com.

, 11640 Brooks School Road, Suite 100, 317-288-0922, carryout, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, www.ohanaindy.com. Puccini’s Pizza Pasta , 8993 East 116th St., 317-579-0572, carryout and delivery, lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, dinner 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, http://puccinispizzapasta.com.

, 8993 East 116th St., 317-579-0572, carryout and delivery, lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, dinner 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, http://puccinispizzapasta.com. Rockstone Pizzeria , 11501 Allisonville Road, 317-288-9761, carryout, 4:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, https://rockstonepizzapub.com/.

, 11501 Allisonville Road, 317-288-9761, carryout, 4:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, https://rockstonepizzapub.com/. Sahm’s Restaurant, 11505 Allisonville Road, 317-842-15773, carryout, order from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and pickup from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, https://www.sahms.com/#.

Geist

Detour American Grille & Bar , 10158 Brooks School Road, 317-669-9333, carryout and delivery food and beverage, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, www.detourgrille.com.

Lebanon

Titus Bakery and Deli, 820 W. South St., 765-482-1740, carryout, delivery and drive-thru, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday, www.titusbakery.com.

McCordsville

Daniel’s Vineyard, 9061 N. Carroll Road, 317-248-5222, beverage carryout and delivery, same-day delivery for orders placed by 2 p.m., www.danielsvineyard.com/dv-shop.

Meridian Kessler

Delicia , 5215 N. College Ave., 317-925-0677, carryout from limited menu and delivery when possible, http://deliciaindy.com.

, 5215 N. College Ave., 317-925-0677, carryout from limited menu and delivery when possible, http://deliciaindy.com. Diavola , 1134 E. 54th St., 317-820-5100, carryout and delivery, 5-9 p.m. Sunday and Monday and 5-10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, www.diavola.net.

, 1134 E. 54th St., 317-820-5100, carryout and delivery, 5-9 p.m. Sunday and Monday and 5-10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, www.diavola.net. Fat Dan’s Chicago-Style Deli , 5410 N. College Ave., 317-600-3333, carryout and delivery, 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. dailyy, www.fatdansdeli.com.

, 5410 N. College Ave., 317-600-3333, carryout and delivery, 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. dailyy, www.fatdansdeli.com. Mama Carolla’s Old Italian Restaurant , 1031 E. 54th St., Indianapolis, 317-259-9412, carryout, 5-9 p.m. daily, www.mamacarollas.com.

, 1031 E. 54th St., Indianapolis, 317-259-9412, carryout, 5-9 p.m. daily, www.mamacarollas.com. Moe & Johnny’s , 5380 N. College Ave., (317) 255-6376, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily, https://www.moeandjohnnys.com/.

, 5380 N. College Ave., (317) 255-6376, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily, https://www.moeandjohnnys.com/. Napolese Pizzeria, 114 E. 49th St., 317-925-0765, carryout, 4-8 p.m. daily. Click here for menu.

Noblesville

Big Woods at Hazel Dell Crossing , 14741 Hazel Dell Crossing, 317-564-4231, carryout food and beverage, noon to 8 p.m. daily, www.bigwoodsrestaurants.com/hazel-dell.

, 14741 Hazel Dell Crossing, 317-564-4231, carryout food and beverage, noon to 8 p.m. daily, www.bigwoodsrestaurants.com/hazel-dell. BRU Burger , 350 Westfield Road, Suite 100, 317-764-2510, carryout, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., www.bruburgerbar.com/Locations/Bru-Noblesville.

, 350 Westfield Road, Suite 100, 317-764-2510, carryout, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., www.bruburgerbar.com/Locations/Bru-Noblesville. Grindstone Public House , 101 N. 10th St., 317-774-5740, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, www.grindstonepublichouse.com.

, 101 N. 10th St., 317-774-5740, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, www.grindstonepublichouse.com. Matteo’s Ristorante Italiano , 40 N. Ninth St., 317-774-9771, carryout, delivery and drive-thru, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, www.matteosindy.com.

, 40 N. Ninth St., 317-774-9771, carryout, delivery and drive-thru, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, www.matteosindy.com. Michaelangelo’s Bistro , 550 Westfield Road, 317-773-6066, carryout, delivery and drive-thru, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, www.michaelangelosbistro.com.

, 550 Westfield Road, 317-773-6066, carryout, delivery and drive-thru, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, www.michaelangelosbistro.com. Noble Coffee and Tea , 933 Logan St., 317-773-0339, carryout, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, noblecoffeeandtea.net. Click here to order.

, 933 Logan St., 317-773-0339, carryout, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, noblecoffeeandtea.net. Click here to order. Primeval Brewing , 960 Logan St., Suite 100, 317-678-8193, carryout food and beverage, 4-8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2-8 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday, primevalbrewco.com.

, 960 Logan St., Suite 100, 317-678-8193, carryout food and beverage, 4-8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2-8 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday, primevalbrewco.com. Rosie’s Place , 68. N. Ninth St., 317-770-3322, carryout and delivery, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, rosiesplace.net/noblesville.

, 68. N. Ninth St., 317-770-3322, carryout and delivery, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, rosiesplace.net/noblesville. Stone Creek Dining Company, 13904 Town Center Blvd., 317-770-1170, carryout, 4-8 p.m., www.stonecreekdining.com/noblesville.

Nora

Big Lug Canteen , 1435 E. 86th St., 317-672-3503, carryout, order from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and pickup from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, https://www.sahms.com/#.

, 1435 E. 86th St., 317-672-3503, carryout, order from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and pickup from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, https://www.sahms.com/#. The North End BBQ, 1250 E. 86th St., 317-614-7427, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. daily, thenorthendbbq.com.

North Indianapolis

Oakley Bistro , 1464 W. 86th St., 317-824-1231, carryout and delivery, lunch 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, dinner 4-7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, www.oakleysbistro.com.

, 1464 W. 86th St., 317-824-1231, carryout and delivery, lunch 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, dinner 4-7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, www.oakleysbistro.com. Puccini’s Pizza Pasta, 1508 W. 86th St., 317-875-9223, carryout and delivery, lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, dinner 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, https://www.puccinispizzapasta.com.

Northeast Indianapolis

Cafe Audrey , 9134 Otis Ave., 317-546-6000, carryout, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, www.cafeaudreyatfortben.com.

, 9134 Otis Ave., 317-546-6000, carryout, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, www.cafeaudreyatfortben.com. Puccini’s Pizza Pasta, 7829 Sunnyside Road, 317-823-0027, carryout and delivery, lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, dinner 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, https://www.puccinispizzapasta.com.

Northwest Indianapolis

Gatsby’s Pub and Grill , 6335 Intech Commons Dr., Suite F, 317-275-2292, carryout, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, www.gatsbysonline.com/home.aspx.

, 6335 Intech Commons Dr., Suite F, 317-275-2292, carryout, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, www.gatsbysonline.com/home.aspx. Vanilla Bean Bakery, 2324 W. 86th St., 317-337-9470, carryout and delivery, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed Sunday, www.vanillabean-bakery.com.

Tarkington

Illinois Street Food Emporium, 5550 N. Illinois St., 317-253-9513, carryout and delivery, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, https://www.eatincarryout.com.

Washington Township

Sakura Japanese Restaurant , 7201 N. Keystone Ave., 317-259-4171, carryout and delivery, lunch 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, dinner 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and dinner 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, www.indysakura.com.

, 7201 N. Keystone Ave., 317-259-4171, carryout and delivery, lunch 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, dinner 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and dinner 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, www.indysakura.com. Ruth’s Chris, 2727 E. 86th St., 317-844-1155, carryout and delivery, noon to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday and 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, https://www.ruthschrisphg.com/indianapolis-northside.

Watson McCord

Big City Grill & Lemonade, 23 E. 38th St., 317-283-7000, carryout and delivery, noon to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. Click here for the menu.

Westfield

Field Brewing , 303 E. Main St., 317-804-9780, carryout and delivery, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, www.fieldbrewing.com.

, 303 E. Main St., 317-804-9780, carryout and delivery, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, www.fieldbrewing.com. Sunny’s Chicken , 214 E. Main St., 317-399-7077, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and closed Monday, www.sunnys-chicken.com.

, 214 E. Main St., 317-399-7077, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and closed Monday, www.sunnys-chicken.com. Titus Bakery and Deli , 17471 Wheeler Road, Suite 110, 317-763-1700, carryout, delivery and drive-thru, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, www.titusbakery.com.

, 17471 Wheeler Road, Suite 110, 317-763-1700, carryout, delivery and drive-thru, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, www.titusbakery.com. Urban Vines Winery & Brewery, 303 E. 161st St., 260-352-0999 or 317-763-0678, carryout, noon to 6 p.m. daily, www.urban-vines.com.

Bargersville

Bargersville Bar and Grill, 75 N. Baldwin St., 317-366-6036, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, bargersvillebarandgrill.business.site.

Beech Grove

Beech Grove Bowl, 95 N. Second Ave., 317-784-3743, carryout and delivery, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., www.facebook.com/beech.grove.bowl.

Fountain Square

Imbibe Bar, 1105 Shelby St., 317-687-4857, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. daily, www.fountainsquareindy.com.

Franklin

Richard’s Brick Oven Pizza, 229 S. Main St., 317-738-3300, carryout, 5-8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and closed Sunday and Monday, richardskitchen.com.

Greenwood

Arni’s , 1691 Curry Road, 317-881-0500, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, www.meetyouatarnis.com.

, 1691 Curry Road, 317-881-0500, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, www.meetyouatarnis.com. O’Reilly’s Irish Pub & Restaurants , 8923 S. Meridian St., Suite A1, 317-884-9335, carryout and delivery food and drink, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, oreillysirishbar.com.

, 8923 S. Meridian St., Suite A1, 317-884-9335, carryout and delivery food and drink, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, oreillysirishbar.com. Sunny’s Chicken , 1030 U.S. 31 South, 317-882-2442, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and closed Monday, www.sunnys-chicken.com.

, 1030 U.S. 31 South, 317-882-2442, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and closed Monday, www.sunnys-chicken.com. The NY Slice , 1201 Greenwood Park E. Dr., 317-887-1009, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, thenyslice.com.

, 1201 Greenwood Park E. Dr., 317-887-1009, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, thenyslice.com. Smokey Bones, 780 US Highway 31 N, 317-859-6499, carryout and delivery, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily, smokeybones.com

780 US Highway 31 N, 317-859-6499, carryout and delivery, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily, smokeybones.com Stone Creek Dining Company, 911 N. Ind. 135, 317-889-1200, carryout, 4-8 p.m. daily, www.stonecreekdining.com/greenwood.

Indianapolis South

Bubba’s 33 , 7799 S. US.. 31, 317-883-4833 , carryout, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, first 33 cars in line at 3:33 p.m. daily receive a free meal until restaurant reopens, limit one meal per car, https://www.bubbas33.com/locations/indiana/greenwood.

, 7799 S. US.. 31, 317-883-4833 , carryout, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, first 33 cars in line at 3:33 p.m. daily receive a free meal until restaurant reopens, limit one meal per car, https://www.bubbas33.com/locations/indiana/greenwood. Vito Provolone’s, 8031 S. Meridian St., 317-888-1112, carryout, open at 4-9 p.m. daily, closing times may vary, vitoprovolone.com.

Indianapolis Southwest

Mickey & Bill’s Pizza, 3102 Foltz St., 317-241-6019, carryout and delivery, 3-10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and 3-9 p.m. Sunday, www.mickeyandbills.com.

Avon

Charbonos , 128 N. Ind. 267, Suite 102, 317-272-1900, carryout, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, www.charbonos.com.

, 128 N. Ind. 267, Suite 102, 317-272-1900, carryout, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, www.charbonos.com. Pho 36, 9655 E. U.S. 36, 317-273-1830, carryout, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Monday. Last day for carryout is Mar. 28.Click here for menu.

Brownsburg

Boulder Creek Dining Company , 1551 N. Green St., 317-858-8100, carryout, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., www.bouldercreekdining.com.

, 1551 N. Green St., 317-858-8100, carryout, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., www.bouldercreekdining.com. Papa’s Pizzeria and Italian Cuisine, 1430 N. Green St., 317-858-2469, carryout and free delivery, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4:30-9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Sunday, closed Monday, www.papasitaliancuisine.com.

Indianapolis Southwest

Indianapolis West

Grindstone Charley’s , 5383 Rockville Road, 317-243-8760, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, www.grindstonecharleys.com.

, 5383 Rockville Road, 317-243-8760, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, www.grindstonecharleys.com. Vinny’s Drive Bar , 707 N. Lynhurst Dr., 317-672-9610, carryout and delivery, 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. , www.vinnysdrivebar.com.

, 707 N. Lynhurst Dr., 317-672-9610, carryout and delivery, 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. , www.vinnysdrivebar.com. Yannis Golden Gyros, 6658 W. Washington St., 317-362-2500, carryout, delivery and drive-thru, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, www.facebook.com/Yannis-Golden-Gyros-2056609501335743.

Plainfield

BRU Burger , 2499 Perry Crossing Way, Suite 170, 317-268-1077, carryout, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, www.bruburgerbar.com/Locations/Bru-Plainfield.

, 2499 Perry Crossing Way, Suite 170, 317-268-1077, carryout, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, www.bruburgerbar.com/Locations/Bru-Plainfield. India Bistro , 130 N. Perry Road, 317-742-7300, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed Sunday, www.indiabistro.net.

, 130 N. Perry Road, 317-742-7300, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed Sunday, www.indiabistro.net. Oasis Diner , 405 W. Main St., 317-837-7777, carryout and delivery, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, www.oasisdiner.com.

, 405 W. Main St., 317-837-7777, carryout and delivery, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, www.oasisdiner.com. Stone Creek Dining Company, 2498 Perry Crossing Way, Suite 105, 317-837-9100, carryout, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, www.stonecreekdining.com/plainfield.

Speedway

Big Woods Speedway , 1002 Main St., 317-757-3250, carryout and delivery, noon to 8 p.m. daily, www.bigwoodsrestaurants.com.

, 1002 Main St., 317-757-3250, carryout and delivery, noon to 8 p.m. daily, www.bigwoodsrestaurants.com. Fundae’s Ice Cream & Sweets , 1515 Main St., 317-941-7185, carryout, noon to 8 p.m. daily, www.visitfundaes.com.

, 1515 Main St., 317-941-7185, carryout, noon to 8 p.m. daily, www.visitfundaes.com. O’Reilly’s Irish Pub & Restaurants, 1552 Main St., Suite A, 317-802-1760, carryout and delivery food and drink, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, oreillysirishbar.com.

Arsenal Heights

Circle Kombucha, 1050 E. Washington St., 317-207-0949, carryout, preorder with pickup 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, circlekombucha.square.site.

East Indianapolis

Big Dan’s Hamburgers , 5925 Massachusetts Ave., 317-340-6251, carryout, open 24 hours Monday through Saturday and closed Sunday, https://www.bigdanshamburgers.com.

, 5925 Massachusetts Ave., 317-340-6251, carryout, open 24 hours Monday through Saturday and closed Sunday, https://www.bigdanshamburgers.com. Edwards Drive-In , 2126 S. Sherman Dr., 317-786-1638, carryout, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, www.edwardsdrivein.com.

, 2126 S. Sherman Dr., 317-786-1638, carryout, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, www.edwardsdrivein.com. His Place Eatery, 6916 E. 30th St., 317-545-4890, carryout and delivery, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, hisplaceeatery.com.

Fountain Square

McCordsville

